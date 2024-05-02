WATCH LIVE

Visalia teacher arrested for allegedly sexually abusing student

Friday, May 3, 2024
A Visalia teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a female student at Redwood High School.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a female student at Redwood High School.

Visalia Police identified the suspect as 58-year-old Jeffery Eastman.

This past Monday, officers were notified of an incident involving a teacher inappropriately touching a girl while at school.

Eastman was immediately placed on Administrative Leave during the investigation.

On Thursday, he was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for lewd acts with a child, sexual battery, and annoying or molesting a child.

Police do not believe there are other victims.

