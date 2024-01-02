Visalia Unified School District preparing for 2 recruitment events

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students and teachers are enjoying some much-needed time away from the classroom, but work is still underway in the Visalia Unified School District.

Director of Hiring and Recruitment for Human Resources Serena Arias says they recently received more information on which teachers will be retiring, so now they're working to fill those positions and others.

"That is one of the main reasons that we're starting recruitment now, is to be fully staffed because we want every single one of our students to have the great, best education they can on the first day of school," Arias said.

There are two upcoming recruitment events.

Between January 2-10, there will be a virtual classified job fair.

Candidates can log on toEdjoin.org to apply for a variety of positions.

"We'd love to have people that want to work with kids, some people don't feel like they're comfortable working with kids, so we have a variety of positions, custodial positions, paraprofessionals for special education," Arias said.

Applicants will be screened, and those who are qualified will be called to schedule an interview.

Then, on February 16, there will be an in-person job fair for certificated positions.

School Districts from Kings and Tulare Counties will be set up at the Tulare County Office of Education.

VUSA will be doing interviews on-the-spot.

If you're not fully qualified for some of the open positions, Arias says they're always hiring classified substitute teachers.

Arias says beyond the competitive salary, benefits and supportive district, VUSD is a place that people will enjoy working.

"Being part of a larger organization allows you to work with other people and feel like you're part of something greater than yourself, so that would be, for me, the greatest benefit," Arias said.

If you're new to Edjoin.org or are struggling to upload your documents, the district is prepared to help.

This Thursday and Friday, hiring technicians will be on hand at the district office to help people create an Ed Join profile and upload documents to apply for positions.

You can find more information on the recruitment events and how to apply by clicking here and here.

