Authorities have recovered a $50,000 trailer that was stolen from Visalia Unified.

Man arrested after stolen Visalia Unified trailer found in Madera County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have recovered a $50,000 trailer that was stolen from Visalia Unified.

Last week, police discovered someone had broken into the district's maintenance yard and stolen a flatbed truck and trailer containing an industrial sandblaster.

The truck was later found in Dinuba, but the trailer was still missing.

Youth Service Officers took over the investigation and learned the trailer might be in Madera County.

Investigators found it last night near Avenue 18 1/2 and Highway 99.

Officials say they arrested 42-year-old David Swaim for being in possession of stolen property.

The trailer has been returned to Visalia Unified.