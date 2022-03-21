Volkswagen issues recall after reports of cars braking unexpectedly

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Volkswagen has issued a recall of Atlas SUVs and Atlas Cross Sports models after reports of cars braking unexpectedly and late airbagsThe recall covers certain Atlas SUVs from the 2019 to 2023 model years and Atlas Cross Sports from the 2020 to 2023 model years.The automaker says faulty wiring harnesses can make the vehicles brake unexpectedly, sometimes while in traffic.The recall comes after it was reported 47 people had complained to U.S. safety regulators about the problem.Some reported being nearly hit from behind by other vehicles.The problem can also cause the side airbags to deploy late in a crash.Owners of affected vehicles will get letters from the automaker about a fix starting in May.