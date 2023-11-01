Former Lindsay volunteer coach facing criminal charges for alleged minor sexual abuse

A former volunteer basketball coach in the South Valley has been charged with sexually abusing a student-athlete.

LINDSAY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former volunteer basketball coach in the South Valley has been charged with sexually abusing a student-athlete.

The former coach, identified by police as 20-year-old Kizzlyn Balboa, is now facing six felony counts related to the alleged sexual abuse.

She is also facing a misdemeanor count of child molestation.

The Lindsay Police Department says Balboa was an assistant volunteer basketball coach at Lindsay High School.

The alleged crimes happened from February of this year until her arrest in May and involved a 16-year-old student-athlete.

Balboa has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against her.

Defense attorney Kiley Clevenger tells us her client was 19 when the interactions began.

"We don't have a situation here where my client frayed with anyone. My client was a teenager herself. She had begun a friendship with the alleged victim in this case that did later become romantic," said Clevenger.

Clevenger describes her client, as a quote "good kid" who is currently enrolled in college and in extracurricular activities while out on bail for the pending criminal case.

Earlier this month, the alleged victim's family also filed a civil lawsuit against Balboa.

"In the eyes of the law, a minor can never give consent, and that is never a defense that would never be allowed in a court of law, because a minor can never give consent," said the family's attorney, Daniel Rodriguez.

Rodriguez mentions his client played basketball and volleyball at the school and Balboa took advantage of her position.

The lawsuit also names Lindsay Unified, claiming the district didn't do enough to protect the teen or notify other families.

"As parents, we trust our schools to protect our children. Especially against any sexual predators, especially if it's an employee or somebody under the control and supervision of the school district. So the allegation in this case is that there was a volunteer who didn't give that person a free pass," expressed Rodriguez.

Action News reached out to the district and received a statement, saying:

"The person that is named in the allegations is not a current employee and has never been employed by Lindsay Unified. The safety of all Lindsay Unified learners and staff continues to be a priority."

Balboa is scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing setting on November 16th.

As for the civil lawsuit, there will likely be a court date months from now.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez