ABC30 VoluntEARS help beautify Fresno African American Historical and Cultural Museum

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Extra hands helped make a difference Saturday in downtown Fresno.

A dozen ABC30 employees and family members volunteered at the African American Historical and Cultural Museum.

They sorted and moved boxes in addition to furniture.

Our Disney "VoluntEARS" included reporter Brittany Jacob. She helped pick up trash around the museum and the neighborhood.

The partnership between ABC30, Beautify Fresno, and Disney VoluntEARS made for an inspiring day of giving.

"Having more and more volunteers helps the work happen in a quicker way so we can continue the work we can have more exhibits," said museum executive director NeFesha Ruth Yisra'el.

"We can invite people in for tours and things like that and have a space we can all be proud of to honor African American history here in the Valley."

ABC30 VoluntEARS filled nine bags of trash.

The museum has more volunteer opportunities this spring.

Donations are also welcome.