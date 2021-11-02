Walmart hiring for multiple positions in Porterville

Walmart is holding a two-day hiring event in Porterville.
The event will be held on November 3 and 4 (Wednesday and Thursday) from 9 am to 6 pm at their 1300 South F Street location.
The company says it is hiring for many different positions, including lift drivers, order-fillers, and shipping loaders, diesel technicians and drivers, warehouse workers and power equipment operators.
They say their average supply chain associate wage is $20.37 an hour based on position, shift, and schedule.
If you are interested, you can text 240240 to apply by phone or visit walmartcareers.com/hiringevent to learn about positions and events near them.