Washington Union's Speaker Series honors African American professionals in the Valley

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Washington Union High School honored local African American professionals in the Central Valley through its annual Speaker Series this month.

The school concluded its Black History Month Celebration with community leaders.

The Black Student Union group of students spent their lunch hour learning more about their culture, higher education, and potential career paths.

According to officials, less than eight percent of the school's population identify as Black or African American.

WUHS's Learning Director Dennis Randle said bringing local professionals of color to the speak to the students help build awareness and motivation.

"Representation matters," Randle said. "Our students need to see that there are channel 30 news anchors, that there are assistant superintendents, there are firefighters, police officers. All the professionals that come through our doors - they are breathing life back into our students."

Washington Union High School junior Kylie Roberts was the student moderator for the panel.

"I just become more aware of my community and everything about me and I get to know more about me personally that I can relate to others. So we have a stronger foundation and a stronger community," she said.

Thursday was the last speaker series for the month.

The school also included the Divine Nine, the African American Sororities and Fraternities, on the panel earlier in the month.

Thursday's panel included: Firefighter Carlton Jones, Madera Educator Prince Marshall, and Chief Executive Officer of Fresno Housing Authority Tyrone Roderick Williams. Action News Reporter Brittany Jacob was also a guest speaker at the event.

