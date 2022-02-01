music

'We Don't Talk About Bruno' from Disney's 'Encanto' is the No. 1 song in America

It's the first Disney song to reach the top of the chart since "A Whole New World" from "Aladdin" in 1993.
By Chloe Melas, CNN
PHILADELPHIA -- Let's talk about Bruno.

The hit song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from the animated Disney movie "Encanto" is now the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The catchy tune, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, knocked Adele's "Easy On Me" out of the top spot and became the first Disney song to reach the pinnacle of the chart since "A Whole New World" from "Aladdin" in 1993.

The Oscar-winning song "Let It Go" from Disney's "Frozen" peaked at No. 5 on the chart in 2014.

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" has had more than 34 million streams, according to Billboard.



"Encanto" is directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard and premiered in the fall. The film features the voices of Stephanie Beatriz, Maria Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Mauro Castillo, Jessica Darrow, Angie Cepeda, Carolina Gaitan, Diane Guerrero and Wilmer Valderrama.

It tells the story of a family from Colombia named the Madrigals who receive magical gifts in their town called Encanto. The character Mirabel, voiced by Beatriz, sets out to save her family's magic. Bruno, Mirabel's uncle, has the power see the future.

But as the song title suggests, the Madrigal family would prefer not to talk about it.

