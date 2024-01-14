Fundraiser run to help support local boy battling cancer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The community was taking action to help support a local young boy battling cancer.

The ''We Fight Together Run or Walk'' fundraiser was held at the Art of Life Area in Woodward Park.

All the money raised will support 11-year-old Isaac Montanez and his family as he fights leukemia.

Isaac is in Stanford for his treatment and is now able to breathe on his own after fighting off pneumonia and having several surgeries.

"This is a free event we are just encouraging people directly to donate directly to help offset those costs - so more than anything we wanted to spread awareness so we can spread the word about the need," event director Nate Moore said.

If you want to help Issac's family, click here.