Weather whiplash raising questions about summer in Central California

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif (KFSN) -- The constantly changing weather may be throwing people for a loop, and no, the weather pattern is not the result of a cosmic event.

A low-pressure system that has been keeping valley temperatures cool is making way for changes.

"And that low-pressure system is going to basically be replaced and give way to a ridge, and so the ridge will allow temperatures to warm," said Antoinette Serrato, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

How warm are we talking? Temperatures will climb into the 80s for a brief couple of days before taking a sharp dip once again.

"So, a low-pressure system to a ridge of high pressure and then another low-pressure system is why we are having the temperature changes that we're having," explained Serrato.

So, does the temperature flip flop mean the possibility of a cooler summer?

"Unfortunately, no. This is just kind of the way the weather systems work. Sometimes, that low-pressure system will just give way to that ridge, and then it will go back to that low pressure," explained Serrato.

What this weather pattern is bringing is an extended ski season for those at higher elevations with another 8-12 inches of snow expected. Even some spots in the foothills still may not feel or look like Spring.

"I think last year, there was just so much rain and snow that it felt like a really big year, and this one by comparison probably felt like there wasn't as much rain and snow. But in terms of normal, you know, we did see that 100% of normal," said Serrato.

The National Weather Service says this warm-up won't be drastic enough where you have to bring plants indoors, but it is a reminder of the triple digits that are headed our way.

