Accuweather Forecast: Air Quality Alert still in effect.

By , and
Another chilly start to the day followed by mild temperatures in the afternoon with hazy skies. Highs in the Central Valley will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with light winds. An Air Quality Warning is still in effect for the Valley, foothills and Sierra until 11 p.m. Thursday. Hazy conditions will linger into the weekend with warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s starting on Saturday.
Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.


