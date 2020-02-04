Accuweather Forecast: Another Freeze Warning

Temperatures this morning started off in the mid 20s and low 30s, that is why we have a freeze warning until 9 am. This afternoon highs will only be in the low 50s with sunshine but the wind will be much lighter. Tomorrow morning there will be another freeze warning with temperatures below freezing but we will kick off a warm up by the afternoon. Mid to upper 50s for tomorrow afternoon, back to the 60s by Thursday. Even with the warmer afternoons we will still see overnight temperatures dipping into the 30s. By this weekend we will see a slight chance of some scattered showers Sunday night into Monday.Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.