Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Another Freeze Warning

By , and
Temperatures this morning started off in the mid 20s and low 30s, that is why we have a freeze warning until 9 am. This afternoon highs will only be in the low 50s with sunshine but the wind will be much lighter. Tomorrow morning there will be another freeze warning with temperatures below freezing but we will kick off a warm up by the afternoon. Mid to upper 50s for tomorrow afternoon, back to the 60s by Thursday. Even with the warmer afternoons we will still see overnight temperatures dipping into the 30s. By this weekend we will see a slight chance of some scattered showers Sunday night into Monday.

Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.

Get the free AccuWeather app for iOS
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

(click or tap the images below for a larger version)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raging fire destroys Fresno County business
Fresno PD release 911 call after arresting teen with autism
Stolen car crashes into 2 vehicles at River Park, 2 seriously hurt
Democrats have no Iowa caucus results, blame 'coding issue'
Passenger aboard cruise tests positive for coronavirus
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus near Lebec
Woman doused in flammable liquid, lit on fire: Police
Show More
Kobe Bryant death: 911 calls detail moments after helicopter crash
Fresno Police handcuffed 16-year-old with autism after he had seizure, mom says
7-year-old boy hit by car while crossing street in Merced
Memorial service for Altobelli family to be held at Angel Stadium
Inmate dies after attack by cellmate at Delano prison
More TOP STORIES News