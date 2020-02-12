Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Breaking Into The 70s

Another very similar day today compared to the past few days but even warmer. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s this morning with the South Valley the chilliest. By the afternoon we will see plenty of sunshine again and will warm in to the upper 60s and 70s today. Same exact set up for Thursday with highs back in to the upper 60s and 70s and more sunshine. Valentines Day on Friday will be in the mid 60s with a little extra cloud cover. For the weekend we will stay above average in the upper 60s with a slight chance of some rain/snow mainly for the mountains Friday and Sunday. By Monday temperatures will dip but back to our average high in the low 60s.
