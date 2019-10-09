Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Breezy & cooler today.

By , and
Good Wednesday Morning!

A cool down arrives for the Central Valley arrives today with a drop in temperatures and windy conditions. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 70s to the low 80s. Winds will pick up from the northwest at 10 to 20 m.p.h. Gusts will be from 30 to 40 m.p.h. mainly for the north and west side of the Valley. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. this afternoon for the west side of the Valley. In addition to haze and smoke from the Briceburg wildfire in Mariposa County, blowing dust will be an issue for our air quality and visibility. Winds will calm down by the end of the week with temperatures warming back up to seasonable conditions. Highs will be in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine for the Central Valley.

Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.

