Accuweather Forecast: Even Warmer

Another chilly morning with some temperatures dipping below freezing. We will warm up even more this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Average high for this time of year is now up to 61 degrees. High temperatures will be back in the upper 60s tomorrow with more sunshine. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 60s and some spots could reach the 70s. Friday we will cool off a bit but will still be above average.Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.