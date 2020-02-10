Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Gradually Warming

By
Starting off the week a little chilly with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Our average high is now up to 60 degrees and we will be a few degrees above that at 62 today. There is still a wind advisory for the Central Sierra until 10 am with possible wind gusts up to 90 mph. There's also a second wind advisory for the Kern County Desert for wind gusts up to 45 mph until 10 am. We will be gradually warming up every single day this week until we are close to 70s degrees on Thursday. Valentines Day on Saturday we are tracking a weak system that will drop our highs back to the low 60s and a slight chance of a few showers.
Madeline Evan will have your full forecast on Action News.

