Accuweather Forecast: Haze and light winds

MONDAY - Sunny, haze. Highs 68 to 73. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT - Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

TUESDAY - Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT - Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

