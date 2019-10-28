Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Hazy & smokey with mild temperatures.

By , and
Good Monday Morning!

Winds are calming down, temperatures are on the way up but haze and smoke will linger over the Central Valley for a while. Expect hazy sunshine this afternoon with temperatures in the low 70s. Winds will be light for much of Central Valley, Foothills and the Sierra. Winds will still be an issue for Norther California through midday. A Red Flag Warning is set to expire at 11 a.m. today. For Southern California gusty conditions will continue into this afternoon. Red Flag Warning, High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory are still in place into this afternoon and evening. Winds for much of California will calm down on Tuesday but gusty conditions pick up again Tuesday night for Northern California and Wednesday morning for Southern California.

Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.

Get the free AccuWeather app for iOS
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

(click or tap the images below for a larger version)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIST: School closures Monday due to PG&E power shutoffs
Blaze erupts along 405 Fwy. near Getty Center, prompts evacuations
Investigation on after Tulare County deputy shoots, kills man
LIST: PG&E power shutoffs affect areas in Mariposa, Madera, Fresno counties
Residents stock up on supplies before thousands left in dark
Kincade Fire doubles in size, forcing emergency evacuations in Santa Rosa
Homicide investigation underway after man is shot in Selma, police say
Show More
Fresno Co. Red Cross volunteers sent to help Kincade Fire evacuees
I-80 opens in Vallejo after fire prompted evacuation of Cal Maritime
Search continues for woman missing in Sequoia National Park, vehicle found
Nationals Park fans boo President Trump, chant 'Lock him up!'
Rep. Katie Hill resigns amid allegation of inappropriate relationship
More TOP STORIES News