Accuweather Forecast: Hazy & smokey with mild temperatures.

Good Monday Morning!Winds are calming down, temperatures are on the way up but haze and smoke will linger over the Central Valley for a while. Expect hazy sunshine this afternoon with temperatures in the low 70s. Winds will be light for much of Central Valley, Foothills and the Sierra. Winds will still be an issue for Norther California through midday. A Red Flag Warning is set to expire at 11 a.m. today. For Southern California gusty conditions will continue into this afternoon. Red Flag Warning, High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory are still in place into this afternoon and evening. Winds for much of California will calm down on Tuesday but gusty conditions pick up again Tuesday night for Northern California and Wednesday morning for Southern California.Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.