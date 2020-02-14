Accuweather Forecast: Record Breaking Heat

Weather

High pressure continues to strengthen over the central valley keeping us dry and sunny. It is also warming our temperatures with afternoon highs today reaching the 80s for much of the valley. The 80s will continue in to Thursday but extra cloud cover will start to work its way in. From Friday to Saturday temperatures drop about 10-15 degrees leaving us in the low to mid 60s for the weekend. There will also be a chance for scattered showers Saturday morning and afternoon but will move out by the evening so rainfall totals will only get as high as .20 inches. Snow will also fall for the mountains with a couple inches possible. Some snowfall could make it to the grapevine Saturday. There are a few more chances of rainfall next week.
