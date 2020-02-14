Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Record Heat

Once again temperatures will be way above our normal high of 64 and we will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. With such warm temperatures we do have the possibility to break a few record highs across the valley today and tomorrow. Friday we will be dry and warm again but we will see much more cloud cover through the day. Sunday we are still seeing a few chances of some showers for the valley and snow for the mountains. Rain totals only reach .20 inches in some spots but we could see a couple inches of snow. Rain will move in Sunday morning, last through the afternoon then dip to southern California. Snow levels could drop over the grapevine so travel will be messy Sunday night into Monday morning. Temperatures drop drastically for Sunday and we will only reach the upper 50s. By next week we dry out again and temperatures begin another upward climb.
