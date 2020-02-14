Accuweather Forecast: Storm Chances

We are starting off this morning with a good bit of cloud cover but we are pretty much dry. Sunshine will work its way in by the afternoon leaving us with a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Tomorrow we are tracking a low pressure system moving in from the pacific that will bring us rain by Tuesday afternoon and the potential for thunderstorms. Storm chances will stick mainly to the south valley with the potential of gusty winds, lightning, and hail. Rain totals as of now are sticking to .10 inches to .20 inches. We could also see a couple more inches of snow for the Sierra Nevada. Showers will linger in to Wednesday morning but clear out by the afternoon. Temperatures will slowly warm back in to the 70s this week. A little early but there is looking like the potential for more scattered showers over the weekend.Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.