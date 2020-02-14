Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Storm Chances

By , and
We are starting off this morning with a good bit of cloud cover but we are pretty much dry. Sunshine will work its way in by the afternoon leaving us with a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Tomorrow we are tracking a low pressure system moving in from the pacific that will bring us rain by Tuesday afternoon and the potential for thunderstorms. Storm chances will stick mainly to the south valley with the potential of gusty winds, lightning, and hail. Rain totals as of now are sticking to .10 inches to .20 inches. We could also see a couple more inches of snow for the Sierra Nevada. Showers will linger in to Wednesday morning but clear out by the afternoon. Temperatures will slowly warm back in to the 70s this week. A little early but there is looking like the potential for more scattered showers over the weekend.

Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.

Get the free AccuWeather app for iOS
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

(click or tap the images below for a larger version)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health officials confirm first case of Coronavirus in Fresno County
Schools share plans to protect students amid Valley coronavirus cases
Man armed with large hunting knife robs northwest Fresno Walgreens
Cruise ship with 21 coronavirus patients set to dock in California
Exeter teen tried to shoot at group but gun malfunctioned, police say
Police searching for suspect who robbed northeast Fresno store
Mo. family violates quarantine by visiting school dance, officials say
Show More
Madera Co. resident being treated for Coronavirus, first known case in the area
Dow drops 1,500 points as oil price plunge shocks markets
Suspect arrested for burglarizing The Country Cafe in Visalia
Extreme Makeover: Viewers get look at local firefighter's new home for family
Man shot and killed outside of house party near Chowchilla Saturday morning
More TOP STORIES News