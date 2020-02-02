Accuweather Forecast: Super Bowl Sunday Weekend Forecast

A cold front rolls through the area for Super Bowl Sunday dropping our temperatures to the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies. Wind will also pick up through the day with 25 mph gusts possible. A chance of rain and snow for parts of the Sierra is in the Forecast for Sunday. Next week we will start off very cold with early morning temperatures below freezing Monday and Tuesday. There's a chance for patchy frost those mornings. Temperatures will stick to the 50s until the end of next week.Vanessa Vasconcelos will have your full forecast on Action News.