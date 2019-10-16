Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Warmer today with some clouds.

Good Wednesday Morning!

Our warming trend wraps up today with temperatures moving up to the mid-80s this afternoon. In addition to haze and areas of smoke expect an increase of clouds in the Central Valley. Overall it will be mostly sunny with light winds today. Winds will pick up tonight into Thursday from the northwest at 10 to 15 m.p.h. Gusts over 20 m.p.h. will be possible. Temperatures will drop into the 70s and skies will be mostly cloud for the Central Valley. While conditions are expected to be dry there is a slight chance of rain showers in the Sierra. Valley temperatures will stay in the 70s through this weekend but highs in the 80s return next week.

Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.

