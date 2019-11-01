Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Warmer Weekend

By , and
Happy Friday!

Despite the chilly start to the day temperatures will be warmer this afternoon across the Central Valley. Our highs today will be in the low to mid 70s with hazy sunshine. The Air Quality Warning for the Central Valley has expired but the hazy and smoky conditions will linger into the weekend and next week. Temperatures warm up to the mid and upper 70s this weekend. Some areas of the Central Valley will get very close to 80 degrees by the middle of next week.

Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.


Get the free AccuWeather app for iOS
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

(click or tap the images below for a larger version)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Evacuations remain for Maria Fire in Ventura County
4 killed, 4 injured in shooting at Halloween house party
Photo gallery: Firefighters battle California wildfires
How Valley officials are keeping kids safe from sex offenders on Halloween
Meet Banshee, the Merced County K-9 who found a missing teen
Mom shoots her 3 children to death after divorce finalized
Authorities investigating deadly officer-involved shooting on HWY 41
Show More
1 year after Camp Fire: How faith brought a Kerman family new life
Former Kingsburg man charged with murder of his infant daughter: Police
Central Unified track coach passes away after run at Woodward Park
Fresno cracks down on landlords who refuse to fix problems
Several roads to close in Fresno and Clovis for Two Cities Marathon
More TOP STORIES News