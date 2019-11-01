Accuweather Forecast: Warmer Weekend

Happy Friday!Despite the chilly start to the day temperatures will be warmer this afternoon across the Central Valley. Our highs today will be in the low to mid 70s with hazy sunshine. The Air Quality Warning for the Central Valley has expired but the hazy and smoky conditions will linger into the weekend and next week. Temperatures warm up to the mid and upper 70s this weekend. Some areas of the Central Valley will get very close to 80 degrees by the middle of next week.Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.