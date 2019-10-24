Accuweather Forecast: Warming trend moves forward.

Good Thursday Morning!Our warming trend continues today across the Central Valley. High temperatures will move up to the mid and upper 80s with sunny skies. Fresno's forecast high of 87 degrees is nearly 10 degrees above average but several degrees below the record high of 95 degrees. Cooler temperatures return to the Central Valley by Sunday with highs in the 70s. While winds will be calm in the Central Valley gusty conditions are an issues still in Northern and Southern California. Red Flag Warning in place for Northern California until late this afternoon. For Southern California Wind Advisory, High Wind Warning and Red Flag Warning still in effect through late Friday.Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.