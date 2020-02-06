Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Warming Up

We still woke up to temperatures in the 30s this morning but we were not nearly as cold as the past few mornings. Afternoon highs today will make it to the low 60s with tons of sunshine. We will continue to warm every day with the mid 60s tomorrow and mid to upper 60s on Saturday. Sunday we are tracking a weak storm system that will drop our high temperatures to the upper 50s. There will also be a chance of a few scattered showers Sunday evening and some snow for the mountains.

Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.

