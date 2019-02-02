WEATHER

Fresh powder in Shaver Lake catches drivers off guard

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KFSN) --
The fresh powder was nice for skiers and snowboarders but with the combination of rain and snow coming down all day, drivers were caught off guard.

Shaver Lake Sports is used to an influx of customers during peak ski season, but it wasn't their board rentals that kept them busy.

"We actually sold out of a lot of sizes as well so that's probably closer to 80 pairs of chains," said manager Dee Heirendt.

Heirendt says that's double the amount of skis and snowboards she rented.

"For those guys that come unprepared we try to be prepared for you," she said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, in addition to an increase in collisions due to slick roadways in the Valley, further up the hill they dealt with stranded motorists.

"If you start heading up the hills without chains CHP will send you back down the hill you may even get cited," said Vic Taylor.

Joshua Fong learned how to put chains on his car to help a friend stranded up the hill.

"I actually went on a wild goose chase to find the chains to no avail but my in-laws did help me out," he said.

His car was one of many stopped and advised to put on chains before heading to Shaver.

"Unless you absolutely have to go up the hill don't. I'd stay lower, I'd stay in town," Fong said.

Paired with the chain controls in effect, CHP officers are warning drivers to learn how to put on chains before you're ever put in a situation where you'll have to use them.

