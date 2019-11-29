A funnel cloud appeared in Merced County on Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service has confirmed.
The cold air funnel cloud is the second to be spotted in the Valley in two days, as the first in a series of storms makes its way through California.
Video of the funnel cloud was shot by Twitter user @hectro805 around 1:30 p.m. near El Nido in Merced County.
A funnel cloud is a rotating funnel-shaped cloud and differs from a tornado because it has not touched down, according to the NWS.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties. Click here for the latest weather updates.
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story said the funnel cloud was spotted in Hanford. That is incorrect, it was actually spotted in Merced County.
Funnel cloud spotted in Merced County; second in 2 days in Valley
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More