Madera Co. storm prep: Sandbag locations, warming centers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two storm systems are expected to move into California during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The Madera County Sheriff's Office is making sure its residents are prepared. The department released a list of available warming centers and sandbag locations.Rancho Hills Senior Center37739 Berkshire DriveMadera, CA, 93638Monday to Friday9am to 1pmContact: 559-645-4864Coarsegold Community Center35540 Highway 41Coarsegold, CA 93614Monday to Friday10 am to 1 pmContact: 559-683-7953Yosemite Lakes Park Clubhouse30250 Yosemite Springs ParkwayCoarsegold, CA 93614Monday to Sunday8 am to 8 pmContact 559-658-7466Frank Bergon Senior Center238 South D StreetMadera, CA 93638Monday to Friday8 am to 2 pmContact 559-673-4293Pan Am Community Center703 East Sherwood WayMadera, CA 93638Monday to Friday8 am to 7 pmContact: 559-675-2095Madera County Road 28 Complex14225 Road 28Madera, CA 93638- Sand and bags availableMadera County Fire Station #325950 Avenue 18 1/2Madera, CA 93638- Sand availableMadera County Fire Station #1935141 Bonadelle AvenueMadera, CA 93638Contact: 559-645-1399- Sand and bags availablePonding BasinAvenue 24 and Road 19Madera, CA 93638- Sand availableMadera County Fire Station #847050 Road 417Coarsegold, CA 93614Contact: 559-683-8008- Sand and bags availableCAL FIRE, Rancheria Fire Station53488 Road 200North Fork, CA 93643Contact: 559-877-2322- Sand and bags availableMadera County Fire Station #1248355 Liberty DriveOakhurst, CA 93644Contact: 599-683-4808- Sand and bags availableMadera City Fire Station #56317 North Lake StreetMadera, CA 93638Contact: 559-661-5499- Bags availableMadera City Fire Station #57200 South Schnoor AvenueMadera, CA 93637- Bags availableMadera Public Works Yard1030 South Gateway DriveMadera, CA 93638Monday to Friday7 am to 4 pm- Bags availableVacant LotE Street and 14th StreetMadera, CA 93638- Sand availableChowchilla Public Works Yard360 North 1st StreetChowchilla, CA 93610- Sand availableChowchilla City Hall130 South 2nd StreetChowchilla, CA 93610Monday to Friday7 am to 4 pm- Bags availableChowchilla Police Department122 Trinity AvenueChowchilla, CA 93610Hours: After City Hall business hours- Bags available