Madera Co. storm prep: Sandbag locations, warming centers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two storm systems are expected to move into California during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The Madera County Sheriff's Office is making sure its residents are prepared. The department released a list of available warming centers and sandbag locations.
Warming Centers
Rancho Hills Senior Center
37739 Berkshire Drive
Madera, CA, 93638
Monday to Friday
9am to 1pm
Contact: 559-645-4864
Coarsegold Community Center
35540 Highway 41
Coarsegold, CA 93614
Monday to Friday
10 am to 1 pm
Contact: 559-683-7953
Yosemite Lakes Park Clubhouse
30250 Yosemite Springs Parkway
Coarsegold, CA 93614
Monday to Sunday
8 am to 8 pm
Contact 559-658-7466
Frank Bergon Senior Center
238 South D Street
Madera, CA 93638
Monday to Friday
8 am to 2 pm
Contact 559-673-4293
Pan Am Community Center
703 East Sherwood Way
Madera, CA 93638
Monday to Friday
8 am to 7 pm
Contact: 559-675-2095
Sandbag Locations
Madera County Road 28 Complex
14225 Road 28
Madera, CA 93638
- Sand and bags available
Madera County Fire Station #3
25950 Avenue 18 1/2
Madera, CA 93638
- Sand available
Madera County Fire Station #19
35141 Bonadelle Avenue
Madera, CA 93638
Contact: 559-645-1399
- Sand and bags available
Ponding Basin
Avenue 24 and Road 19
Madera, CA 93638
- Sand available
Madera County Fire Station #8
47050 Road 417
Coarsegold, CA 93614
Contact: 559-683-8008
- Sand and bags available
CAL FIRE, Rancheria Fire Station
53488 Road 200
North Fork, CA 93643
Contact: 559-877-2322
- Sand and bags available
Madera County Fire Station #12
48355 Liberty Drive
Oakhurst, CA 93644
Contact: 599-683-4808
- Sand and bags available
Madera City Fire Station #56
317 North Lake Street
Madera, CA 93638
Contact: 559-661-5499
- Bags available
Madera City Fire Station #57
200 South Schnoor Avenue
Madera, CA 93637
- Bags available
Madera Public Works Yard
1030 South Gateway Drive
Madera, CA 93638
Monday to Friday
7 am to 4 pm
- Bags available
Vacant Lot
E Street and 14th Street
Madera, CA 93638
- Sand available
Chowchilla Public Works Yard
360 North 1st Street
Chowchilla, CA 93610
- Sand available
Chowchilla City Hall
130 South 2nd Street
Chowchilla, CA 93610
Monday to Friday
7 am to 4 pm
- Bags available
Chowchilla Police Department
122 Trinity Avenue
Chowchilla, CA 93610
Hours: After City Hall business hours
- Bags available
