North Fork and Madera County foothills without power after wind storm that knocked down trees

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Strong winds in the Madera County foothills are causing a number of problems for people in the mountain areas.

As of Monday morning, power was out all over the community of North Fork, including the street lights and lights at a nearby market and the elementary school.

The school district says if the power is still out by 5:30 am on Monday, all impacted school campuses will be closed for the day.

We received a video yesterday from ABC30 Insider Lisa Sampson, who lives in North Fork. She says the winds were so strong, it knocked down a huge oak tree into her front yard. Fortunately, the tree missed her home, and everyone inside is okay.

Several roads in the area were closed while the high winds were active.

As of Monday morning, nearly 700 customers are out of power in the Bass Lake and North Fork areas.

Yesterday afternoon, the number was around 4,000 customers.

LINK: PG&E power outage map

PG&E hopes to have power restored sometime Monday afternoon.
