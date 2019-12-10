Parlier councilmembers to meet Thursday to address help for flood victims

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some residents of Parlier are still out of their homes after significant flooding in parts of the city on Sunday.From beginning to end, Elizabeth Tienda documented what happened.It started with heavy rainfall.But within minutes, water had filled her front yard and surrounded her home."It's like a waterfall going into the basement," Tienda is heard saying on cellphone video."The streets get flooded--there's absolutely nowhere the water can go... It's going to look for holes in these areas. We have a basement-(it's a) perfect hole for it to go into. Once that filled up, then that's when it started creeping up into the home."When water started to enter the home, Tienda took her boys to the backyard."The last thing that I wanted was for our flooring to collapse with it being a big pool of water and it being dark," Tienda said.Tienda says her husband and cousin rented a pump from Home Depot.That sucked most of the water out from the home.City crews eventually showed up and pumped out the rest from the basement.But the damage was already done."It came fast and it came hard, all at once," said Parlier City Administrator Sonia Hall.Hall says the city will do what they can to help residents impacted by Sunday's strong storm."The city does have a rehabilitation program for the homeowners," she said. "And so that's exactly what we're going to do is we're going to make sure we put them up at the top of the list and try to get their homes rehabbed and at least get some flooring for their homes."Hall says the homes that were affected are more prone to flooding because their foundation sits below ground level.But Tienda believes the city could solve the problem by upgrading its storm drain system.For now, she'll take some time to dry out and think about what's next."By the grace of God, I'm fine," she said. "My boys are fine, I'm fine. That's all that matters. Now it's just fixing and trying to get back on our feet in regard to materialistic things."A special city council meeting is expected to take place on Thursday night.There, councilmembers will continue to talk about how to help people like Tienda.The city's storm drain system will also be a topic of discussion.