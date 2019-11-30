rainbow

Perfectly-placed rainbow arches over glowing Bay Bridge: VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO -- It was the perfect "golden hour" moment and a splendid sight to see the day after Thanksgiving - A big, beautiful rainbow arching perfectly over the Bay Bridge.

The bridge, wet from an earlier drizzle, was reflecting the sunlight, shining bright for all to see.

At one point, there was even a double rainbow, adding to the majestic Bay Area backdrop.

With sailboats gliding on the horizon, gazers were seen snapping pictures of the rainbow(s) placed perfectly over the beaming bridge.
