Perfectly-placed rainbow arches over glowing Bay Bridge: VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO -- It was the perfect "golden hour" moment and a splendid sight to see the day after Thanksgiving - A big, beautiful rainbow arching perfectly over the Bay Bridge.The bridge, wet from an earlier drizzle, was reflecting the sunlight, shining bright for all to see.At one point, there was even a double rainbow, adding to the majestic Bay Area backdrop.With sailboats gliding on the horizon, gazers were seen snapping pictures of the rainbow(s) placed perfectly over the beaming bridge.