Rain may put damper on many holiday events

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The rain this weekend will put a damper on many holiday events.From Christmas parades to community block parties, showers are expected to create some challenges for all.The 90th Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade will take place Saturday in Downtown Fresno, and they tell us they only way they're canceling is if police deem conditions too dangerous.Thousands will make their way into Downtown Fresno for the 90th Annual Downtown Christmas Parade.Crowds will be greeted with more than just holiday cheer, a storm is expected to make its way into Central Valley and rain on the parade."We've talked to a lot of people and they are like, we are going to come out no matter what," said the CEO of Downtown Fresno Partnership Jimmy Cerrachio.Cerrachio says they're going all out for the 90th anniversary. They'll have 75 floats each representing different eras of time. A lot of planning and work goes into the event and according to Cerrachio a little rain won't undo it."It will stop some people from coming out, but hopefully not a lot,"said CerrachioSanger, Dinuba and Clovis will also continue with their parades unless law enforcement tells them otherwise.All they can do is ask people to come prepared."Bring an umbrella just in case and maybe some warm clothes, to make sure you stay warm," said Cerrachio.Others like Amy Galyan are doing what they can to get ahead of the weather.For the last four years she and her family have put on the event, "Christmas on G Street."The Christmas barbecue is taking place tomorrow morning in the Rescue Mission's Parking lot.We'll have tons of those weeding style party tents, people are bringing out canopies and umbrellas," said the Event Coordinator Amy Gaylan.Galyan says the event is happening rain or shine.They even handed out fliers to let people know.In the North Valley, Chowchilla's annual tree lighting ceremony was canceled because of concerns over safety and attendance.A free "visit with Santa" is now planned for next Friday.If you are having second thoughts about coming to tomorrows Parade here in Downtown Fresno, then maybe try taking cover in on of the open business.