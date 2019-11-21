Two storms to hit Central Valley during Thanksgiving and on Black Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two storm systems are expected to slam California next week just in time for the busy travel days leading up to Thanksgiving.According to AccuWeather, the first storm is expected to start spreading rain across the state on Nov. 26 while a second system will move across California on Black Friday.Snow is likely to cause disruptions over the major passes, including along I-80 and perhaps I-5.AccuWeather says heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding and even a few mudslides in burn scar areas that have been impacted by wildfires recently. Roads can also be slippery in these areas at the onset as the lack of rain in the past couple of months has allowed oil to build up on the pavement.Even though the storm will be moving across Northern California, a strong onshore flow of moisture from the southwest will bring the potential for rain at times down to Los Angeles and San Diego.Across Southern California, the most likely time to see rain will be during the day on Wednesday. As the storm helps to pull down colder air, some of the showers could contain small hail, especially across Northern California.The colder air diving down will also mean that snow will be a major concern for travelers trying to get through some of the passes.Snow levels are forecast to drop to around 5,000 feet and perhaps even lower, which will lead to accumulating snow at Donner Pass along Interstate 80. There is the potential for around a foot or more of snow at the pass from this storm.If the cold air really drills deep down into California, it's not of the question that some wet snow could mix in at Tejon Pass in Los Angeles County.