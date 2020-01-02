Weather

VIDEO: Wave sweeps man into ocean at California beach

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. -- Video of a man being swept into the sea by strong waves is serving as a powerful reminder to stay safe near the ocean.

Large waves pushed the man off the rocks at Bonny Doon Beach in Santa Cruz County last week.

CAL FIRE and California State Parks rangers saved the man. He is expected to be ok, according to officials.
A High Surf Advisory continues until 9 p.m. Thursday along the Bay Area coastline.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersurfingbeachesocean beachoceanssanta cruz county
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man claims hit and run driver killed wife, investigators believe he's responsible
3 injured when suspects open fire on northwest Fresno apartment
Terrified victims hide in Merced Co. gas station as man goes on wild, violent rampage
FDA bans flavored e-cigs popular with teens
Police need help identifying suspects who burglarized Fresno luxury store
Doorbell camera captures woman being chased, assaulted by man: VIDEO
Families asking for support during 82nd Airborne Division deployment
Show More
VIDEO: SUV plunges off cliff in Northern California
Judge: Hospital can remove 11-month-old girl from life support
New FDA guideline to require 2 food label columns
4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Port Hueneme, USGS says
Texas grandmother shot to death, found by daughter and grandson
More TOP STORIES News