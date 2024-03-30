Preparations underway in Madera for weekend storms

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As clouds roll in over Oakhurst, Madera County, locals are preparing for it to add to the storms they've seen this year.

"We're used to it already," said Tony Williams, Oakhurst resident. "All the damage is already happened so we're just fixing it now."

Meanwhile, the county's preparations have been long underway, anticipating damaging strong winds.

"PG &E and ourselves have been pretty aggressive about getting the obvious dead trees out of the roadways and away from powerlines in the case of PG &E, but anytime there is a wind event, you have to be ready for that," said Varney.

After a tornado touched down at Berenda Elementary School in the Madera Acres area earlier this month and many heavy storms over the past couple of years, CAO Jay Varney said they want to be overprepared.

"You never want to let your guard down and let things go the wrong way," said Varney. "We have been actively monitoring the river sensors that we have in the rivers, too, and everything's been pretty much status quo."

Varney said evacuation orders remain on Mattie Fhy Road, Holly, and Cavin Lanes, where a burn scar threatens a mudslide.

Sandbags and sand are available at locations around the county just be sure to check before you go because both aren't offered at every location.

While the county prepares for the worst, some who ski or snowboard, said they are looking forward to the storm.

"Getting ready to go up to the mountain tomorrow to embrace the one to two feet of snow that's forecasted, so like I said, most of us are very excited about it, and hopefully, we'll be able to make it up there if the snow plows and everybody keep the roads open," said Joseph Annis, Coarsegold resident.

If you're one of those people planning to head up to Yosemite make sure you're prepared with warm clothes bring plenty of supplies and drive safely on your way up.

