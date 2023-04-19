Woman tried running off after ramming car into garage, getting in crash in Fresno, police say

A woman is in custody accused of crashing into a house and then a car in west central Fresno.

Police say a woman got into an argument with someone in the home and intentionally rammed the garage with her car.

It all started at about 1:30 Wednesday morning at a home on Brunswick and Princeton Avenues.

She then drove off and ended up hitting a fence after crashing with a driver near Highway 180 and Chestnut in east central Fresno.

The woman tried to run off but was caught by CHP officers.

No one was hurt.

The woman was arrested for hit and run, felony vandalism and driving drunk.