Mariposa residents gearing up for the wet weather and snow

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some people in Mariposa are preparing for the wet weather and snow.

Action News spoke to some people who said they're used to the rain and snow in the area.

Some headed to the hardware store to make sure they had the supplies they needed before the storm.

Some people also were filling up sandbags, while others were winterizing their homes.

Dax Damato is helping his dad prepare. He said they were checking on the windows and seals and making sure that lines weren't going to freeze.

He stopped at Ace Hardware to pick up supplies.

"We've got caulking for the windows," said Damato, "setting up for the wetness that's coming."

On Friday, clouds covered parts of Mariposa County, with no rain in sight just yet.

Around this time last year, the area saw extreme rain and then snow.

The National Weather Service explained why we're seeing a slower start compared to last year.

"Even though we have the El Nino in place, it does not guarantee that we're going to see above-average precipitation.," said Andy Bollenbacher with the National Weather Service.

"Sometimes the onset of the precipitation can affect seasonable change."

Mariposa County agencies are staying alert.

"We expect the worst and hope for the best," said Sgt. Wes Smith with the Office of Emergency Services.

"We're using some of the lessons from last year."

While the active weather has yet to arrive, the Mariposa Office of Emergency Services is taking steps to stay ahead of the weekend storm.

The department is working with other agencies like Public Works and CHP.

"We've pre-positioned equipment in areas of need for snow plowing and debris removal if that occurs at the lower elevations," said Sgt. Smith.

Local leaders want people to be prepared for any kind of situation. That means having a go-bag or an emergency kit with them.

If you don't need to travel or head outdoors, the Mariposa Office of Emergency Services urges people to stay indoors.

If you do need to get out the door, make sure to check those road conditions.

