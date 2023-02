If you watched "wheel of fortune" Friday night, you may have noticed a familiar face.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you watched "wheel of fortune" Friday night, you may have noticed a familiar face.

Atwater High School junior Franchesca Fenton was one of the lucky contestants to wrap up Wheel of Fortune's teen week.

While she didn't make it to the bonus round, Fenton still walked away with a pretty penny as she won nearly $6,000.

Her hometown was cheering her the whole time.

Atwater high school tweeted its support.