Reopening California: State Superintendent to release guidance for reopening schools

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- State Superintendent Tony Thurmond is expected to release guidance on Monday detailing how California schools can safely reopen.
Thurmond will hold a news conference at 11:15 a.m. to discuss the recommendations for schools.
He, along with leaders from the California Department of Education, will walk through the key points within the guidance document.
The topics they're expected to discuss are physical distancing guidelines, face coverings and symptom screening for schools planning in-person instruction in the near future.
Thurmond's announcement comes days after Governor Gavin Newsom said schools, day camps, bars gyms and professional sports were able to reopen with modifications starting this Friday.
We will be streaming the State Superintendent's announcement here live at 11:15 a.m. Check back for updates.
