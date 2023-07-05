Firefighters continue working to contain Whiskey Fire in Madera County

Some Madera County residents can breathe a little easier this Fourth of July as firefighters gain ground on the Whiskey fire near Cascadel Woods.

Officials said firefighters are expected to be in the area fighting the fire for at least the next five days.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some Madera County residents can breathe a little easier this Fourth of July as firefighters gain ground on the Whiskey fire near Cascadel Woods.

Video shows the improved conditions Tuesday compared to when the Whiskey Fire started Monday afternoon.

Firefighters quickly attacked the flames from the air and on the ground to protect nearby homes.

Officials said the blaze had the potential to burn upwards of 500 acres but the coordinated response made a major difference.

"We're in a unified command with Calfire and Madera County Sheriff's Office and that enables us to have resources available to have a quick and check for response to this fire," said Acting District Ranger, Aimee Cox.

She said Sierra National Forest was also in unified command with first responders.

Evacuation warnings and orders were lifted Tuesday morning, once the flames no longer posed a threat to people in the Cascadel Woods and Cascadel Heights areas.

But that doesn't mean the work is over for firefighters.

"In the interior of the fire, there are still smoke and hotspots that the crews are working effectively today to mop up and they're putting lots of water on it and rubbing out the hot areas trying to make sure that those are gonna be dead out," said Cox.

Authorities said the fire was sparked by a tractor crash that killed the 65-year-old driver.

Crews continued to monitor the area where the accident happened.

Some people living in the area say while they're all too used to fires here, this one caught them off guard.

"Usually, we don't get the evacuation until the end of August, beginning of September. So, I really wasn't prepared for it yet, all my different things put together and all that. So, I was like okay," said Cascadel Heights resident, Marie Iden.

She and her husband have had to evacuate several times over the years. They're hoping this fire season won't be another bad one.

"I just know, first responders, they get us out alive. If you're going to live on the West Coast, you're going to have the possibility of a fire. But I believe our guys are the best," said Iden.

The hope is crews can have the fire fully contained by then.

