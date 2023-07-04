All evacuation orders and warnings lifted for Whiskey Fire in Madera County

All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted as firefighters continue to battle the Whiskey Fire in Madera County.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted as firefighters continue to battle the Whiskey Fire in Madera County.

It sparked yesterday afternoon in the area of Cascadel Woods and Road 225.

Officials say it started after a tractor's brakes failed and crashed, killing the 65-year-old driver.

The man killed in the crash has not yet been identified, but officials say he is from Southern California and owns a vacation home in the Cascadel Woods area.

So far, the blaze has burned 86 acres.

It's 20 percent contained.