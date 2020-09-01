South Valley man charged with stalking wife of Congressman Devin Nunes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is facing charges for stalking the wife of Rep. Devin Nunes.William Burden is accused of threatening Elizabeth Nunes. The complaint was filed on August 13, saying Burden made annoying calls to the congressman's wife.Nunes' office told The Daily Wire that Burden sent several threatening and lewd communications which were aimed at Elizabeth and their children.Burden was not arrested due to coronavirus restrictions. He is scheduled to be in court on October 27.