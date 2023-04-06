  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man wins $1 million on gifted lottery scratcher bought at Fresno liquor store

The California Lottery says John Vang got the winning Power 10's ticket as a Christmas gift from his brother-in-law.

KFSN logo
Thursday, April 6, 2023 10:19PM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC30 Central CA | Action News

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man hit it big after he was gifted a California Lottery Scratchers ticket worth $1 million that was bought in Fresno.

The California Lottery says John Vang got the winning Power 10's ticket as a Christmas gift from his brother-in-law.

"I actually don't ever play Scratchers, that's what's funny about it," Vang explained.

The winning ticket was bought at the Sunnyside Liquor & IPA Hub in Fresno.

Vang lives out of state but was in Fresno with his wife to visit family over the holidays.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
Watch Live
ON NOW