CHP needs your help looking for driver who killed pedestrian and ran in Merced County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is asking for your help as it looks for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in Merced County, then left the area.

The collision happened late Saturday night when 30-year-old Michael Tamez of Atwater was walking along Santa Fe Drive near California Street in the Winton area.

Investigators say it appears a driver hit Tamez, throwing him onto the south shoulder of Santa Fe Drive. His body was not discovered until 8:15 am the following day.

This crash is under investigation, and the CHP Merced Area Office is urging any witnesses to the incident or anyone with information to get in touch with Officer Lomeli at (209) 356-6600 or after hours at (209) 356-2900.