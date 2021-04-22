Traffic

22-car pileup in Wisconsin leaves 1 dead, several injured; video shows semi-truck hitting snow plow

EMBED <>More Videos

22-car pileup in Wisconsin leaves at least 1 dead, several injured

SLINGER, Wis. -- At least one person was killed and several others were injured in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 41 in Wisconsin Wednesday.

Dashcam video shows the moment a semi-truck hit a snowplow, causing it to overturn and roll into a ditch. The man who recorded it told ABC affiliate WISN-TV whiteout conditions appeared suddenly.

WATCH: Driver survives 70-foot plunge after skidding off I-94 ramp in Milwaukee
EMBED More News Videos

A driver is lucky to be alive after he skidded off an interchange ramp in Milwaukee and plunged 70 feet to the highway below.



"Visibility cut and then all the sudden I was seeing the semi in front of me and then you could see stuff in the ditch on the left and the ditch on the right and then just the unfolding of the semi hitting the dump truck in front of me," he said.

The crashes took place near State Highway 144 and Cedar Creek Road in the Town of Polk, about an hour northwest of Milwaukee.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said there were at least three chain-reaction crashes within a 20-mile stretch.

It's not clear how many people were injured or how serious their injuries were.

Quick bursts of snow were reported across southeast Wisconsin throughout the day Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficwisconsintraffic fatalitiessnow plowtraffictruck crashtraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
New omicron variant stokes world fears, triggers travel bans
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find CA Boston Market closed
Show More
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News