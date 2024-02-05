New primary care facility opens in Madera

A new primary care facility open in Madera is hoping to cater to the community's needs.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether you're booking a routine check-up or a specialty such as sleep disorders, obstetrics, aesthetics or obesity, WiseCare Primary and Specialty Medicine offers all of the above.

"All walks of life, all ages, we take care of everyone from the ground up," says Dr. Tabish Naz.

After doing their residency in Michigan, Madera Native Dr. Naz and his wife, Dr. Mehmiya Raghid opened the family practice off of 4th near P St.

"The community here is so wonderful," Dr. Raghid said.

In addition to family medicine, Dr. Naz specializes in sleep medicine looking at respiratory disorders while sleeping, including sleep apnea.

"Our goal is to get you the best night's sleep so you can be the best you during the day when you're awake," he said.

Filling a need after Madera's hospital closure, they want to make sure their patients have comprehensive care.

"It's so hard to send your patients to other places and then worry about the care they're really getting," Dr. Raghid said. "I want to be a physician that can treat my patient in so many multiple ways because I know they're in good hands."

In addition to family medicine, Dr. Raghid specializes in women's health, aesthetics and obesity medicine.

Dermal fillers, Botox, PRP and skin tightening are some of the aesthetic services offered to make sure patients feel and look their best.

Priscilla Rodriguez wants a fuller look to her lips.

The hair stylist and entrepreneur is in the beauty business, so Dr. Raghid is her go-to when it comes to her appearance.

"My patients are a walking testament to my skills," she said. "I never want someone looking unnatural."

When people think of obesity medicine, they instantly think of trendy weight loss drugs, but Dr. Raghid says she takes a holistic approach -- looking at the role genetics, stress, depression and other factors come into play.

WiseCare is accepting new patients.

