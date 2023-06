Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI following crash on Highway 41 in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected DUI driver is in custody following a crash in Northeast Fresno.

It happened on Highway 41 near Bullard Avenue just before midnight Saturday.

California Highway Patrol officers say a woman was driving southbound on Highway 41 when she rear-ended another car.

No one was injured.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI

The far right lane of the highway was closed for nearly an hour but has since reopened.