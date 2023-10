Police say a woman was killed after being hit by a train in Tulare Wednesday night.

Woman hit and killed by train in Tulare, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police say a woman was killed after being hit by a train in Tulare.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Olson Avenue and K Street.

Police say they do not know why the woman was in front of the train.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say there was no sign of foul play.

The scene was cleared several hours later, and the crash is still under investigation.